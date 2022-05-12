JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Students of a former Westmont Hilltop music teacher continue reaching out to authorities after the teacher’s arrest May 3 on charges including rape, Upper Yoder Township police said Friday.
“We’re investigating new allegations against Mr. Miller,” Acting police Chief John Blake said.
Shawn Edward Miller, 53, of Southmont, faces multiple charges, accused of raping a student in 2015 during his tenure as music teacher at the old Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 675 Goucher St.
Blake could not say the number of students that have come forward. He did say two forensic interviews are being scheduled at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township. Blake also is meeting with Miller’s former students.
Forensic interviews with victims are video- and audio-recorded. The interviews are admissible in court to help the district attorney’s office prosecute alleged abusers.
Stefanee James, a forensic interviewer with Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center, told The Tribune-Democrat at a recent CAC fundraiser that she spends long hours listening to child victims share their stories with emotion and tears.
“It’s a tough job for sure,” James said. “I’m talking to those kids face to face. It’s hard not to take the job home. It’s hard not to think about them.”
Miller faces charges including rape of a victim younger than 13, statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Robert Hoatson, co-founder of Road to Recovery, an organization that helps victims across the nation, including in the Johnstown region, lauded the Westmont Hilltop students for sharing their stories.
“Those kids coming forward should be supported to the maximum by everybody,” he said in a telephone interview.
Hoatson said the first child who bravely tells their story opens the door for other potential victims.
“This child is exceptionally courageous in that he or she has broken the barrier to allow more students to admit they were abused,” he said.
According to a complaint affidavit, police obtained a search warrant on Feb. 11 for Miller’s employment records from the district. The records reportedly show that Miller had been “warned and disciplined numerous times for inappropriate touching of students.”
Miller had been investigated by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and a memorandum of investigation was submitted on Aug. 3, 2011, to the superintendent at the time.
The incident that sparked the 2011 investigation involved an accusation that Miller made an inappropriate comment to a female student and touched her buttocks. Miller denied the allegation at the time, saying the accusation was made due to the student not receiving significant parts in plays.
Internal school records reportedly show that the school district ordered Miller to receiving counseling and undergo a psychosexual evaluation.
Miller also was ordered to review a Pennsylvania State Education Association training video called “Don’t Touch: Legal Implications of Touching Students,” the affidavit shows.
Township police interviewed Miller on Feb. 25. Miller reportedly blamed all of the inappropriate touching complaints on sexual discrimination because he believed a female teacher would not have the same complaints against her, the affidavit said.
Miller reportedly admitted in a later interview with state police to the 2011 incident in which he swatted a student on the buttocks with papers and made an inappropriate comment.
He is free on bond.
Anyone with information can reach township police via the Cambria County nonemergency number, 814-472-2100, or ChildLine, 1-800-932-0313.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.