JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Continuing the development of business aviation, the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority is moving ahead with plans for two new $2 million hangars.
The authority on Thursday approved advertising for construction bids on the nearly 4,000-square-foot structures.
Cory Cree, manager of the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, said bids are being sought for one hangar, with the second unit as an alternate bid.
As designed, the two units would be built as adjoining hangars in one large structure. With construction costs soaring, Cree said, the authority members decided they could start with one unit and build the second unit at a later date, if necessary.
“If the bids come in great, we’ll do them both,” Cree said. “But more likely, it will be one hangar.”
Airport leaders are confident they will find corporate tenants for the new facilities.
“There’s a demand industry-wide for hangars so we don’t anticipate filling it,” Cree said.
Plans call for the new buildings to be leased by organizations looking for a place to base their aircraft, he said, noting that one business has already shown an interest.
The location is adjacent property for an aviation business park, designated as a Keystone Opportunity Zone. New businesses locating in the KOZ are exempt from property taxes for several years.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
