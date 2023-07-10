John R. Sipes, chairman of the board for the Moose Fraternity, will speak at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Windber Lodge 349, 1312 Jackson Ave., Windber.
He will be making a presentation of Tommy Moose plush toys to the Windber police and fire departments, as well as Scalp Level and Paint Volunteer Fire Company and Northern EMS.
Sipes also will accept a check to Moose Charities given in his honor from the lodge.
Information: 814-467-6943.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.