Five members of 28th Military Police Company of Johnstown who where killed in action were honored at a monument dedication at Johnstown's Central Park on Saturday.
The ceremony in a park that was filled with supporters included music, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
Gold Star Families were given prints from an original painting featuring the five fallen MPs.
"Today, we dedicate this monument, a structure that has explicitly been created to commemorate them," said Lt. Col. Brad Pierson, commander of the 165th Military Police Battalion.
Pierson knew each one and shared his memories of the MPs.
"I've had the pleasure to serve with and become friends with some outstanding citizen soldiers, warriors," he said. "Sadly, some of them have made the ultimate sacrifice."
The keystone-shaped granite slab honors those who died in the line of duty: Sgt. Daniel Lightner Jr. (Hollidaysburg) and Sgt. Keith Bennett (Holtwood) in Iraq; Sgt. Robert Fike (Conneautville) and Sgt. Bryan Hoover (Elizabeth) in Afghanistan; and Spc. Kirsten Fike, (Bear Lake) in Arizona near the U.S./Mexico border.
"While this monument is a visible symbol of their sacrifice, it's the memories that each of us carry with us that keeps these men and women alive in spirit and in our hearts every day," Pierson said. "I feel fortunate to have served with all these heroes."
Judy Fike Schartzel, of Delmont, Westmoreland County, was grateful Sgt. Robert Fike, her nephew, was being remembered.
"It's just so overwhelming," she said. "It's just so nice that he is being recognized."
"This region has always been extremely supportive of the 28th Military Police Company and the Pennsylvania National Guard," Pierson said.
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic and Kathleen Daniels, company commander DET 1 28th MP company, were guest speakers.
Duane Webb, a member of the 28th Military Police Company Retired Association – which sponsored the event – served as master of ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.