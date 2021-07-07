A $2.3 million roadway resurfacing project is slated to begin Monday in Richland Township.
PennDOT announced that Quaker Sales Inc. of Johnstown will begin work on 1.9 miles of Hostetler Road and Arbutus Avenue from Route 756 (Belmont Street) to Scalp Avenue.
That roadway was last resurfaced in 2006, PennDOT spokeswoman Tara Callahan-Henry said in an email.
On Monday, Quaker Sales will begin work and traffic control will consist of single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers, according to a PennDOT press release.
Overall work on the project consists of drainage upgrades, milling and paving, placement of new pavement markings, signing upgrades, a water line relocation, and any miscellaneous construction that is needed.
Motorists should use caution when traveling in the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.
All work is expected to be completed by mid-November.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.