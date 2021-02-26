John McGuigan thinks voters – whether they live in Pennsylvania’s rural areas and small towns or urban centers – will see similarities between their lives and his as he campaigns for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Born in Montgomery County, McGuigan is the great-grandson of a coal miner and grandson of a Navy veteran. He worked his way through Saint Joseph’s University, earning a bachelor’s in accounting, before getting a master’s of business administration from Villanova University.
In 1989, at age 20, he was elected to Norristown Borough Council, becoming the youngest person to ever win office in that municipality.
His volunteer work includes being involved with Roman Catholic nonprofit organizations and youth sports leagues.
“I think if you take away the geography and you talk about our life experiences, I think people who pick up your paper every day are going to more easily identify with my story than with the other candidates in this race,” McGuigan said during a telephone interview.
McGuigan, a Democrat, recently announced his candidacy in the 2022 race to fill the seat that will be left vacant by the retirement of U.S. Sen Pat Toomey, a Republican.
He is a proponent of Medicare For All, criminal justice reform and the Green New Deal.
“If I think back three years ago, like with most people, (I was) pretty frustrated with the tone and tenor of politics in the country, primarily concerned with the disregard for the environment that the former administration (of President Donald Trump) was demonstrating,” McGuigan said.
“I never, growing up and in my young adulthood, consider myself an environmentalist, but I have come to understand the importance that the environment plays in our lives from everything from the water we drink, to the air that we breathe, to the food that we grow and just being able to live on this planet. I think when people talk about destroying the Earth, they get it wrong. The Earth is going to be here. We’re not going to be able to live on it.”
He has emphasized the need for a united effort to address the nation’s biggest challenges.
“We’re better when we act together,” McGuigan said. “We’re better when we cooperate with one another. … There are serious problems that this country has that we need to solve together. That is resonating tremendously with people that I talk to.”
When discussing the current political climate, McGuigan said: “I’m not beholden to the party. I’m not looking for anything other than to solve these problems. I talk a lot about right or wrong shouldn’t be determined by who’s doing the act. It’s the act in and of itself that’s right or wrong. But, far too often, in politics, you don’t hear Democrats calling out Democrats, you don’t hear Republicans calling out Republicans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.