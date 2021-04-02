There has been a change in location and time of the Moneyman Easter scavenger hunt on Saturday.
Instead of Luray Park in Richland Township at 8:30 p.m., the event is to take place at Windber Recreation Park at 9 p.m.
Moneyman said he wants to ensure every participant is able to make it to the updated event location.
“I’m moving the event to 9 p.m. to give everyone time to make it," he said. "I hope to see everyone at Windber Rec.”
For more information regarding the event, interested participants can check out Moneyman's Facebook page or Snapchat account — @moneymanmf.
