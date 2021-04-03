The Moneyman Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday at Windber Recreational Park has been canceled.
"The event does not meet the guidelines of the borough," Windber Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
He wasn't notified of the event until Saturday and noted that the proper procedure to hold such a gathering was not followed.
To schedule an event, such as the hunt, an event packet from the municipal office needs to be filled out and returned.
After that, the borough's emergency management agency director would conduct a meeting and final approval or denial would be provided.
"Simply stated, none of these steps took place so the event's canceled," Furmanchik said.
He added that Windber is "especially stringent" about COVID-19 regulations and there's also concern about a large gathering such as the egg hunt.
Furmanchik estimated 1,000 people could attend it.
In response to the cancellation, Moneyman shared this statement on his Facebook page: "Guys.. after getting a yes, Windber shut me down, too. Long story that I will share soon. I'm trying to come up with a solution to get you guys searching for these gold eggs."
Furmanchik said Moneyman had initially received a "yes" answer from an individual associated with the recreation area, but not Windber Borough, which owns the park.
This is the second cancellation of the event.
The hunt was originally to be held at 8:30 p.m. in Luray Avenue Park in Richland Township, but was moved the day before it was to take place to Windber and received a new start time.
A police officer will be located at the Windber Recreation Park Saturday evening to let people know the event has been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.