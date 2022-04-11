The Moneyman Easter Egg Hunt, featuring several prizes, such as an iPhone 13 Pro, is set for 8:15 p.m on Saturday at Windber Rec Park, the organizer said.
"There's Easter egg hunts for little kids and then there's adult-oriented egg hunts," Moneyman said. "My hunt is for anyone – free to enter with some ridiculous prizes."
There will be 3,000 eggs hidden around the park with candy and other prizes inside, some with gift cards for local businesses.
Hunters who find golden eggs will take home one of the top prizes of either diamond earrings from Precious Metals and Diamond Co., which is a sponsor, or the iPhone.
Moneyman said Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Memorial Highway Chevrolet chipped in to get the event off the ground.
He also thanked the municipality for working with him for the evening egg hunt that will have 3,000 glow sticks.
"I appreciate the teamwork from Windber Borough, Windber Municipal Authority and ERA Sports," Moneyman said.
He attempted to hold an event last year, but due COVID-19 restrictions and not having an approval letter prior to the scheduled date, the hunt had to be canceled.
Now that the spread of the virus has decreased and the proper channels were navigated, the activity is ready to go.
Organizers advise those interested to carpool if possible because parking is limited at the park.
Event photos will be done by Photographs with Riss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.