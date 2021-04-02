Johnstown’s Moneyman, who gave away a $10,000 cash prize in last year’s scavenger hunt, is hiding two golden eggs this weekend.
According to Moneyman, whoever finds the golden eggs at the Easter event will win either diamond earrings, valued at $1,725, or an iPhone 12 Pro.
The scavenger hunt is free to join and will take place at 9 p.m. Saturday at Windber Rec Park. The hunt was originally set for Luray Avenue Park in Richland Township.
“It’s definitely going to be fun,” the anonymous game master said. “Tons of people know about it, and it should be a big turnout. The event is open to everyone.”
All participants will receive free glow sticks prior to their search.
For more information regarding the event, interested participants can check out Moneyman’s Facebook or on Snapchat @moneymanmf.
The diamond earrings are sponsored by Precious Metals & Diamond Company.
The iPhone 12 Pro is sponsored by Photographs with Riss, Thirteen 30 and Rex Designs.
