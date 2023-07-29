JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Approximately 2,300 people preregistered for the Moneyman buried treasure hunt, but morning rain kept some from arriving Saturday for the chance to find the $10,000 grand prize, said Kendall Barron, Pitt-Johnstown senior student and intern for Moneyman.
Many contestants weren't deterred by the weather, however. Some slept in tents overnight outside of Pitt-Johnstown's Sports Center so they could be first in line to receive an envelope of clues to the money, Barron said.
"Ten thousand dollars is a lot of money," she said after all teams rushed from the center to begin their hunt. "You can do a lot with $10,000."
Matt Mignot and Amanda Woodring of Altoona said they would spend the money on wedding expenses and a honeymoon.
"This is our second year doing this, and we had so much fun last year that we'd do it even if it wasn't for $10,000," Amanda said.
Mignot and Woodring were dressed in Indiana Jones garb. The teams, each consisting of two people, were dressed in an array of costumes.
Amber Saade and Susie Lavely, of Westmont, entered the contest wearing black-and-white striped burglar costumes and holding prop money sacks emblazoned with dollar signs.
If they won the $10,000 prize, Saade said, she'd use her portion for moving expenses to her new home in Johnstown – and groceries.
Genevie and Hector Velasquez, of the Roxbury neighborhood in Johnstown, participated to have a fun day as a couple.
"It's something different in Johnstown," Genevie said. "I grew up here all my life and there's been nothing like this."
The Moneyman event is in its third year. But this year the competition has been heavily promoted on social media.
Hector is originally from New York and moved to Johnstown about five years ago initially for a job at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
"For me, it's a way to learn all of the local spots," he said. "I'm trying to get more involved in town."
The teams scored points by following clues to hundreds of Johnstown landmarks and local businesses, taking photos and posting them to social media.
If all teams posted 100 photos, they would generate thousands of images on social media that could be shared and put eyes on Johnstown, a press release from the Moneyman organization said.
The hunt includes two phases. The first phase, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday involved scoring points by documenting visits to landmarks, taking selfies and posting them to social media. The four highest-scoring teams and one wild card made the finals, where they were given a shovel and a map for a quest to find the "X marks the spot" of the buried treasure. The first team to dig up the cash keeps the $10,000 grand prize.
Without specifically naming finalists, Moneyman's Facebook page announced they were notified of their status at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening. The Tribune-Democrat will update this story when a winner is announced.
The Moneyman event is sponsored by AmeriServ Financial and Mattress by Appointment, but Moneyman – a man clad in a suit and motorcycle helmet covering his head – is the faceless source or perhaps a representative of multiple sources who provide the prize.
