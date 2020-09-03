St. Francis University in Loretto was named to the list of “Best Colleges in America” by financial publication Money.
The annual ranking looks at more than 700 four-year colleges and examines 20,000 or more data points including career earning, tuition fees and family borrowing to determine the schools that successfully combine quality and affordability.
St. Francis was given the rank of 320 out of 739 colleges and universities nationwide.
Other regional schools listed are the University of Pittsburgh at 280 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania at 685.
St. Francis was also featured again on the blog of American Public University System President Wally Boston about the return to campus for fall classes.
Underscored in the article is the university’s implementation of approved modes of teaching during a pandemic and four public health pillars.
