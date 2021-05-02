Monday is the last day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote in the May 18 primary, which includes local and county-level races, as well as three statewide referendums.
Residents can register or change their party affiliation and also request applications for mail-in and absentee ballots through www.votespa.com.
The Cambria County Republican Party is also holding an event at its headquarters, 1222 Scalp Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide in-person assistance to residents with any of those needs. Organizers said they will provide help to anyone regardless of party affiliation and address.
This year’s primary includes a referendum that would allow paid fire and medical service companies to be eligible for state assistance loans. Proposed constitutional amendments include two ballot questions that would impact future disaster declarations.
Voters with questions that do not require an in-person visit may also call the Cambria County Republican Party at 814-254-4322, party officials wrote in a release to media.
