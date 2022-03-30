JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mom’s House Inc. has received accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).
The Johnstown-based child care center serves children of single parents and proceeded through a “rigorous and transformative quality-improvement” process with the NAEYC to earn the accreditation, officials there said.
That included an on-site visit by the association “to verify and ensure that the program met each of the 10 program standards and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria.”
“We’re proud to have earned the mark of quality from NAEYC, with perfect and near-perfect scores, and to be recognized for our commitment to reaching the highest professional standards,” Mom’s House Executive Director Allegra Slick said in a statement. "We are able to provide a quality and nationally accredited childcare and preschool program to single parents and their children at no cost to the parent."
Less than 10% of U.S. child care centers, kindergartens and preschools receive the recognition.
