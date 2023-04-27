JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A plot of land in Johnstown’s Roxbury section formerly occupied by a blighted building – until the nonprofit Mom’s House recently purchased and demolished it – is on track for a zoning classification change that would clear the way for a proposed civic center.
Mom’s House requested the zoning change from C1 commercial to residential.
The nonprofit’s leaders said the city’s residential, or R1, classification best fits their plan to build a civic center at the plot on Franklin Street that would offer recreational services for families in the Roxbury neighborhood.
The R1 designation would extend to the existing Mom’s House child care center at 1325 Franklin St., next door to the property where the proposed multi-million-dollar civic center would be built.
The properties are currently zoned commercial.
By a vote of 5-2 Thursday, the Johnstown City Council approved the first reading of the requested zoning adjustment.
The action sends the change to a procedural second reading. If the second reading is approved, then the change would become final. The vote came a couple months after the city’s planning commission voted against recommending the change.
The pair of nay votes Thursday were from council members Michael Capriotti and Laura Huchel, who are also members of the planning commission that opposed the change. Council members Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King, Marie Mock, Charles Arnone and Mayor Frank Janakovic approved the change.
However, Capriotti said that he was not against the proposed civic center in general; his opposition to the zoning change was due to the R1 classification because it allows nonprofit recreational areas as a “conditional use,” which he said could require Mom’s House to go through additional hoops with the city. He said the organization could have a quicker path to realizing its project with a different commercial classification, C2.
However, although a C2 zoning permits “gymnasiums” and “auditoriums,” Mom’s House Executive Director Allegra Slick said the organization’s proposed civic center would not merely be an auditorium or gym. She said the R1 conditional use for “nonprofit recreation” is more aligned with the nonprofit’s plan.
The existing Mom’s House day care center is also allowable under the R1 classification’s special exemptions.
“I am grateful. I am thankful,” Slick said after the meeting in the City Council chambers. “It’s a step.”
The Mom’s House child care center has been serving children and parents for nearly 40 years. It provides child care services specifically for mothers enrolled in programs to further their education.
Prior to the vote Thursday, the council held a hearing for the public to comment on the proposed zoning change. About 10 people spoke during the hearing. Several members of the Mom’s House family and board of directors urged the council to approve the zoning change.
Roxbury resident Della Csehoski, whose children have attended the Mom’s House child care center, said Roxbury needs the type of recreation center that Mom’s House proposes. She said it would help keep children off the streets.
“Mom’s House wants to do something nice,” she said. “We are looking at getting a shining light in the neighborhood.”
Vicki Truscello, president of the Roxbury Civic Group, shared her group’s concerns about the zoning change. She said that the council would retain a higher property tax potential on the land, as well as any future structure at the site, if the council would continue its commercial designation.
“There’s the long-term sustainability of this proposal to consider – other similar venues have challenges to keep their doors open,” she said. “If you change the zoning of the property to residential for Mom’s House, then the property would not find a proper reuse in the future (by another entity). The highest and best use is C1 (commercial).”
As a nonprofit, Mom’s House is tax-exempt regardless of the zoning classification, and King expressed confidence in the organization’s sustainability.
“I am well aware of what Allegra does for the community,” she said. “We support Allegra. We support Mom’s House.”
A few of the speakers, including John Stuart, of Roxbury, shared concerns about parking and increased traffic from a recreation center.
Mock said a PennDOT traffic study for the proposed civic center would be required as the project moves forward.
Slick agreed that a PennDOT study would be part of the process as the project progresses. For now, she said, Mom’s House has a parking agreement arranged with a nearby church to accommodate future visitors to the proposed civic center.
