CRESSON, Pa. – Luke Priestley, a native of England, decided to attend Mount Aloysius College, in part, because he liked the school’s soccer team.
So, naturally, he used the sport as a way to explain the transition from academic life into the world that awaits graduates when giving a speech during the college’s commencement ceremony on Saturday.
“Our time at the Mount has been our training session, our preparation for the big game of life,” Priestley told his fellow graduates gathered inside the Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center. “We’ve been taught well, practiced hard and we think we’re ready. After today, when we cross the white line and step onto the field that is the outside world, it’s not always going to go our way.
“Sure, we have our goals that we aim for, but it’s inevitable that we will be met with opposition and obstacles to overcome. There will be times we get knocked down, but it is our reaction to these moments of adversity that define us.”
Madison Bair, from State College, spoke about the day in a bittersweet way, while waiting in a room with other soon-to-be-graduates before the formal event.
“It’s so hard to leave such a community you’ve built over the past four years,” Bair said. “My professors have been more than just professors. They’ve been people that cared about my academic and professional success, as well as just my out-of-the-classroom success as well. It’s hard to see that end. They’re also sad for you, but it’s also an exciting experience.”
Alison McElheny and Gerry McElheny, both Mount Aloysius alumni of Cresson, watched their son, Spencer McElheny, graduate. Alison McElheny said she was “very proud.”
“I’ve watched him grow up in these years into a fine young man,” Alison McElheny said.
Mount Aloysius College President John McKeegan spoke about how McElheny, Bair, Priestley and all the other students can carry what they learned at Mount Aloysius into the rest of their lives.
“Graduates, if we have done our jobs well, your lives will not be constrained by dark worries about safety,” McKeegan said. “For a ship is safe while in harbor, but that is not why ships are built. Instead, your lives will shine through the exercise of important judgment, honed by education to offer leadership in service to others.”
