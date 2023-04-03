EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Pittsburgh-area woman was just 18 years old in 2013 when she first stepped onto the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus ready to study biology to accomplish her lifelong dream of being a veterinarian.
Just weeks after she first moved into her dorm, the woman, now 28, says she was sexually assaulted by Cliff Christopher Maloney Jr., of Missouri, who was a resident assistant and one of the few people she said she knew on campus at the time.
Maloney, 31, was charged in April 2022 with five counts related to the assault after the woman decided to come forward with her story. She first talked to investigators in 2021.
A Cambria County jury began hearing the case against Maloney on Monday in the courtroom of President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, with Assistant District Attorneys Joel Polites and Jessica Weil representing the commonwealth.
The woman told the jury that she first met Maloney three weeks after she moved in at one of the fraternities on campus when she was dancing with friends. He had offered her a beer, which she accepted, and he returned with closed beers for her and her friends.
She then saw him at the same fraternity on Sept. 27 into Sept. 28.
According to the woman, after classes on Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, she met up with several friends who also lived in Hemlock, the same dorm building where she had lived.
Piecing her night together with the data from photos she had taken, she told the jury that she was with her friends around 10:17 p.m. in the dorms, and at that point had no alcohol.
Around 10:48 p.m. the woman and three friends decided to drive to the parking lot of Richland Cinemas to smoke marijuana, where she said the group passed around a blunt before returning to campus.
While trying to debate what to do, she and her female friend decided they “wanted to check out campus,” the woman told the jury, adding that it was dead for a Friday night.
While at a fraternity party, her friend met up with someone she knew and left with that person, at which time the woman said she went into a loft area of the fraternity house and sat on a couch while she figured out what she wanted to do next.
Shortly after she was in the loft area, she said that Maloney came up the stairs and sat next to her.
“He said that I could go back to his place and that he had wine and champagne,” she said, adding that she gave him “a face.”
When Maloney noticed the look she gave, she told the jury he said, “ ‘Oh, it’s nothing like that.’ ”
The woman told the jury that once he said that, she didn’t think there were any sexual motives since she had previously met Maloney.
According to the woman, no physical contact occurred as they approached his dorm.
She told the jury that once they arrived at his dorm, she sat at the foot of his bed simply because there was nowhere else to sit.
Maloney started to get drinks in another part of the room and went into the bathroom to pour them, she said.
“It took long enough that I thought maybe he was opening a new bottle,” the woman said.
When he returned, he handed the woman a champagne flute with a clear liquid she said was wine and sat on the bed next to her.
“He said, ‘We should cheers,’ so we cheers,” she said, but said that after that was when his behavior changed.
“As I drank, he put his finger on the bottom of the glass, tipped it and said, ‘Drink up,’ ” she said.
The woman said that she found it weird because she thought it was a “sipping situation” because of the type of beverage it was.
Within minutes, she began to feel like something was wrong, she told the jury.
“I’m pretty in tune with myself, and I started to feel weird,” she said.
The woman told the jury that her arms and shoulders started to feel heavy and that she just wanted to lay down, but not there, adding that this was when she started to feel like something was in her drink.
“I knew something was wrong the way he started laying me back,” she said, telling the jury she started to panic, feeling Maloney undress her, but being unable to act.
“I tried to get away. I don’t know how successful I was,” she said. “I was very aware. I just wasn’t able to tell him to stop.”
She told the jury that she faded in and out of consciousness and could feel something happening and felt trapped.
The next morning, the woman said she woke up, naked and uncovered next to Maloney, who was covered and dressed.
“I put on as many clothes as I needed to be in public, and I took my socks and shoes to the elevator,” she said, adding that she was trying to quickly leave because she was frightened by the event.
As she walked back to her dorm, she said she remembered seeing a male and a female and thinking, “They probably just left a nice breakfast and they don’t know what just happened to me.”
The woman said she quickly showered when she returned to her dorm.
Caroline Donato, who represents Maloney with Peter Kratsa, of West Chester, and David Raho, of Johnstown, asked the woman why she had waited almost 10 years to come forward after the alleged incident.
The woman said that how she handled what happened to her was one of the biggest regrets that she has.
Due to a decline in grades, the woman reluctantly switched her major to psychology and said she didn’t feel like she could ask her clients to share their secrets if she could share their own truths.
She began compiling photos from the night of the incident and screenshots of conversations with Maloney several years after the incident for when she felt ready to come forward. She said that time came several years ago after talking to a friend with whom she had confided.
Donato questioned if the windows of the car the woman had been smoking marijuana in were up or down, which would have increased her impairment.
The attorney also noted that keycard data shows that if the incident occurred, there was about a 21-minute window for the woman to go to the party, converse with Maloney, leave with him, for Maloney to intervene in a large fight that broke out on campus that night and for the two to walk from the fraternity to his dorm at the Living Learning Center.
After the woman’s initial testimony, the defense moved for a mistrial as they claimed the commonwealth violated pre-trial motions discussed before the day’s hearing. The motion was denied by Krumenacker.
The jury also heard testimony from two officers who responded to a fight at the university that night, an officer involved in coordinating with the woman to make her statement and a staff member from the university.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
