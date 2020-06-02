A Gallitzin care home resident was found safe and uninjured following a 24-hour search, state police in Ebensburg said.
Matthew Smith, 29, left the 299 Franklin St. care home Sunday, sparking a multi-agency search.
But a trooper at the barracks said Smith was found by a member of the search party while using an all-terrain vehicle to explore the woods near the Gallitzin Exit off Route 22.
The care home resident was spotted walking through the area Monday, the trooper said.
