INDIANA, Pa. – A widespread search for a missing Dilltown woman ended happily when she was found safe near Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Nancy C. Smith, 79, was reported missing by family members when she failed to returned home Monday evening.
Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock’s Facebook page posted a state police statement late Tuesday, announcing: “Shortly before 4:00 p.m. today, a passerby recognized Smith’s vehicle traveling in Allegheny County and contacted 911. With assistance from the Ross Township Police Department, Smith was located and found to be safe.”
Widely circulating announcements on Facebook and other social media sites throughout the day Tuesday had many on the alert for Smith’s light blue, 2014 Toyota RAV4.
Police noted surveillance video showed Smith was seen making a purchase at 5:01 p.m. Monday at Boscov’s in The Johnstown Galleria.
Police did not say how or why Smith ended up in Allegheny County, but a relative’s Facebook post said she was taken to a hospital.
