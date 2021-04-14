Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageants are returning to Johnstown this year, according to a Visit Johnstown release Wednesday.
The events will take place July 30-31 at the Richland Performing Arts Center on the Richland High School campus.
“Hosting pageants of this caliber in Johnstown is a great privilege,” Visit Johnstown Sports Travel Program Coordinator Nicole Waligora said in a release.
“Our community understands the positive impact that special events have on our community and our economy. We look forward to working with this group so that these talented women and young ladies have the best experience possible.”
The last time the events were held in Johnstown was in 2019.
Proctor Productions, which oversees similar events in Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan, will host and produce the contests.
To enter to become a contestant or to learn more about the events, visit www.misspennsylvaniausa.com.
