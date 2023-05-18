SOMERSET, Pa. – When Somerset Ambulance Association Director John Jordan looked back at the organization’s cardiac event calls over the past few years, he spotted an obvious trend.
In cases in which family members or even strangers stepped up to perform CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, survival rates skyrocketed. Patients were discharged faster, neurologically intact, Jordan said.
“We serve a rural area, so when we get an emergency call, it might be five minutes or 30 minutes to get there,” he said. “What stood out is that when someone stepped up to perform those chest compressions .... the (arrival) time didn’t really matter. Everyday people are changing the outcomes in people’s lives.”
Jordan’s department and UPMC Somerset are partnering on an effort on June 3 to encourage more of it.
Through a session called “Minutes Matter,” they plan to educate the public on steps they can take to give chest compressions to restore heartbeats, clot a traumatic wound and reverse the effects of a drug overdose.
“From calling 911 – and knowing what to say – to clearing a path for emergency professionals, even the most basic knowledge can save lives and improve outcomes,” UPMC officials wrote in a media release.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at Somerset Area Ambulance Association, 115 Wood Duck Road, Somerset.
The program was launched after a Somerset Area High School student, who had just learned CPR two days earlier, rushed to the aid of a man who collapsed inside the Pine Grill Restaurant this spring. The Somerset restaurant’s co-owner, Mark Miller, spearheaded the idea of creating a community event to increase CPR awareness.
The free event will offer that and more, according to UPMC Somerset Chief Nursing Officer David Bertoty, including:
• Hands-only CPR training provided by Somerset Area Ambulance Association
• Narcan training and distribution provided by UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes and the Somerset Single County Authority
• “Stop the Bleed” training
• Information about mental health and how to cope
• Use of AED (automated external defibrillator) training
Jordan said the ambulance association will focus on chest compressions only for cardiac events, saying they can teach someone that valuable skill in 20 minutes.
Blood loss is viewed as the nation’s No. 1 most preventable death – “It’s just about correctly putting pressure on an artery,” Bertoty said.
Community members are stepping up across Somerset County when health emergencies occur – “and we know it can make a difference,” he added. “We just need to raise more awareness.”
To register, individuals can complete the form online at www.tinyurl.com/mrxs3bn5 or call 814-445-614
