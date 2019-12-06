Live nativity scenes telling the story of the birth of Jesus will be depicted at an area church.
Conemaugh Township Area Ministries will present “Angels We Have Heard On High” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Davidsville Community Church, 197 Pender Road, Johnstown.
Due to issues with weather, the event was moved from Greenhouse Park to the church last year to better accommodate attendees.
“The first one we did was back in 2014 and there was about half a dozen of us who gathered at Greenhouse Park to do a live nativity,” said Wes Yoder, pastor of Davidsville Community Church.
“We didn’t know who would help us or who would come to see it, but it’s ended up through the years we’ve had about 13 different churches involved. It’s pretty amazing.”
He said the idea to hold the live nativity came from area churches who wanted to present one but they didn’t have enough people to do it on their own.
“We decided to try do it as a group effort and invited all the township churches to be involved,” Yoder said.
“Now there are a number of churches outside of Conemaugh Township that have helped us.”
Visitors will be guided through a 30-minute tour at seven interactive scenes to hear the true story of Christmas.
“We tell the Christmas story every year in just a little bit of a different way and this year it’ll focus on the angels theme,” Yoder said.
“As you walk through all of the different stations each one will tell a different part of the story.”
This year live animals will be a part of the event and will be stationed at a corral in front of the church and they’ll be at the outdoor manger scene.
“We hope people will have a greater understanding of the Christmas story and see what it may have been like for the actual people involved in the story,” Yoder said.
At the conclusion of the tour, bake goods will be available for purchase.
Yoder said the live nativity attracts a large crowd each year with more than 1,000 people attending last year.
“The highest year we had was 3,113 people attending, and that was at Greenhouse Park on a warm weekend that drew the people out,” he said.
“Many people come back year after year and they say they see things they’ve never noticed before.”
Proceeds will benefit St. Francis Sharing and Caring and charitable organizations.
To date, Conemaugh Township Area Ministries has able to give over $16,000 to local charities and has donated more than 7,600 food items to St. Francis Sharing and Caring.
“This is much more than we ever expected,” Yoder said. “When we had over $1,000 the first year we couldn’t believe it and were overwhelmed.”
There is no fee to attend, but people are encouraged to bring a canned good or make a monetary donation.
For more information, call 814-479-2525.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.