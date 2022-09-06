JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mary Ann Manculich and Jim Martinek happened to be at a Minersville park for a meeting on Tuesday when they learned the City of Johnstown received a $150,500 state grant to rehabilitate the rundown neighborhood playground.
They smiled, laughed and high-fived each other.
“It means everything,” Martinek said.
The Minersville Action Committee, of which Martinek and Manculich are members, has been working with city officials to secure funding with hopes of installing a walking track, pavilion, basketball court and other amenities. Right now, there is little more to the Benshoff Street park than a rusted basketball hoop, rocks and weeds.
“It’s priceless,” Manculich said when talking about the grant. “We can actually have some place for people to congregate safely and enjoy it.”
Minersville’s park was one of 11 local projects to be awarded money, totaling approximately $2.8 million, in the latest round of Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant program funding announced on Tuesday.
The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority was the beneficiary of one of the largest amounts – $1 million for development of the Ghost Town Trail in Blacklick Township and Nanty Glo Borough. The money will be used to construct approximately 1.5 miles of trail and other work.
“I think it’s great,” Cambria County Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said.
Smith added: “That really spurs economic development, my goodness gracious. You can get on there, go to different places, ride your bikes. It really has to spur on more economic development.”
Conemaugh Valley Conservancy received $475,000 for development of the Inclined Plane Riverfront Park in downtown Johnstown. Brad Clemenson, from the conservancy, said getting the funding is a “major step towards being able to move forward and develop this park within the next few years.”
The future Inclined Plane Riverfront Park is being designed as a spot where boaters can easily reach the Stonycreek River in downtown Johnstown, as opposed to having to use the river wall ramp.
“The access we’re trying to do would be far more attractive,” Clemenson said. “It would be on a wooded hillside, a natural landscape and part of some other amenities that we intend to develop there, too, with additional trails that we want to bring in from both sides into there and so forth.”
Clemenson said the proposed park “fits perfectly with the overall effort to market the city.”
“Our area leaders have increasingly been embracing the idea that Johnstown is really a river town, a mountain town, and we’re not anymore an old decaying steel town,” Clemenson said.
The other recipients are:
• Ashville Borough, $70,000 for rehabilitation of Ashville Park;
• Bottle Works, $115,000 for development of Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Community Park;
• Lorain Borough, $265,000 for rehabilitation and further development of Lorain Borough Veterans Memorial Park;
• September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, $150,000 to coordinate and fund a campaign to raise awareness of the September 11th National Memorial Trail, conduct an economic impact study and complete a gap analysis;
• Somerset County Conservancy Charitable Trust, $195,000 for payment toward the acquisition of approximately 271.5 acres in Somerset Township for an addition to Kimberly Run Natural Area;
• Summerhill Borough, $70,000 for rehabilitation of Freedom Park;
• Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited, $158,600 for restoration of Hendricks Creek and Tubmill Creek in New Florence Borough;
• Upper Yoder Township, $148,400 for rehabilitation of Elim Street Playground.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, said he is “especially happy to see grants awarded to the three Johnstown projects, as the city continues to make great strides in its effort to improve recreational opportunities.”
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said he is pleased “that the state is continuing to support outdoor projects in our region.”
All told, DCNR announced $90 million in funding for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania encompasses some of the most beautiful natural areas in the nation,” said Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. “By investing in the upkeep and expansion of our recreational areas, we are not only improving the quality of life for citizens. We are making Pennsylvania an even better destination for visitors who will contribute to the economic health of communities all across the commonwealth.”
