A celebration of heritage is on tap this weekend in Windber.
Miners’ Memorial Day Weekend celebration will be held Thursday through Sunday along Graham Avenue, marking the event’s 22nd anniversary.
Attractions include car, motorcycle and truck/ATV shows; live entertainment; street dances each night featuring area bands; fireworks; food and craft vendors; and a parade.
“The idea for holding the event is to honor the miners’ who sacrificed to form the town of Windber,” said Nova Irons, event chairwoman. “We have hundreds of people who come out every year for this event and they’re grateful to be a part of it.”
Festivities will kickoff Thursday with a truck and ATV show from 6 to 10 p.m.
A street dance featuring the reunion of The Runaways will begin at 7 p.m.
“They have not played together in over 10 years, and they are a wonderful oldies band,” Irons said. “We reached out to them and asked them about possibly doing a reunion for Miners’ Day and they were so excited and onboard. They had an enormous following when they were together, so people are in for a treat.”
Activities will continue at 5:30 p.m. Friday with Johnstown Button Box entertaining with polka music.
A street dance featuring Still Rockin’ will start at 7 p.m.
An opening ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a parade at 11 a.m. that will include fire departments and local dignitaries.
“We get a lot of people who come out to watch the parade; it’s a fun time,” Irons said.
A highlight of the day will be the motorcycle show from 5 to 7:30 p.m., which is expected to attract all kinds of bikes, including trikes, custom, touring, cruiser, vintage and sport.
The first 100 bikes will receive dash plaques, and cash prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.
Musical entertainment will feature Shane’s Rock & Roll Oldies Show at 1 p.m., Rust at 4 p.m. and a street dance with Ole 97 at 7 p.m.
Returning this year will be a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
“We’re so excited because we haven’t had fireworks in a couple years,” Irons said.
On Sunday, the antique and classic car show and cruise will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the top cars.
Organizers are asking for a $5 donation to enter a vehicle in the show, and dash plaques will be presented to the first 200 vehicles.
“It’s an enormous car show; we usually register 300 to 400 vehicles,” Irons said. “A lot of car clubs come to it, and we have cars coming from Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New York.”
There also will be a basket raffle offered throughout the weekend along with a duck race to benefit Windber PTO beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Food vendors will be located in the parking lot of the Windber Community Building.
Craft vendors will be interspersed along Graham Avenue.
“We want people to enjoy themselves while getting to see our beautiful town of Windber and how well-loved Windber is,” Irons said. “Everybody really has a good time.”
Proceeds will benefit Eureka Coal Heritage Foundation.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.echf.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532- 5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
