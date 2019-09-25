A Mineral Point man and woman were jailed Wednesday, accused of operating a methamphetamine laboratory, authorities said.
Jackson Township police charged Heather Lynn Dulashaw, 40, and Zacharia Kincade Jones, 41, both of the 100 block of Mallory Lane, stemming from a traffic stop last month. They face charges including operating a meth lab, risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, police said they stopped a Sport Utility Vehicle on Aug. 23 that was traveling 67 mph in a 30 mph zone on Pike Road east at Meander Lane.
Police said they recovered three one-liter Mountain Dew bottles containing a white crystal substance and one two-liter Coca-Cola bottle containing a white crystal substance.
The items were turned over to the state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT).
Dulashaw and Jones were arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after each failed to post 10% of $200,000 bond.
