WINDBER – A Mineral Point man shot in an altercation outside a borough six-pack shop faces aggravated assault charges, accused of striking one woman’s head against a car window and trying to strangle another that night.
Jamie Hillegas, 43, faces nine criminal counts in the incident, which police said ended after one of the women fired a .380 caliber handgun during a struggle – causing one round to strike both the Mineral Point man and her passenger.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, Windber police Chief Andrew Frear said earlier this month.
According to a criminal complaint, the altercation occurred at 1:40 a.m. Nov. 4 after the two women pulled into the parking lot of Stock’s 50 Six-Pac alongside 21st Street.
Police said the women were pulling into the lot to see if a friend needed a ride home. Hillegas apparently waved their truck over to the side lot and before it came to a parked position, he reached through a driver’s side window and grabbed the driver by her hair, Patrolman Daniel Schrader wrote in an affidavit.
Schrader wrote that the man “repeatedly struck her head against the vehicle window,” and then opened the door to try to strike her.
She told police that she kicked Hillegas in the chest, prompting him to back off and turn his attention to the passenger side of the truck.
He grabbed the woman sitting in the seat and threw her to the ground, police wrote. Hillegas then placed his left knee on her chest and his hands around her neck, squeezing until she began to blackout, investigators added.
The driver of the vehicle then exited from the vehicle with the Taurus handgun, pulled back its slide to load it and then swung it in his direction until it made contact with his face, police said.
Hillegas attempted to grab the gun – and one round fired, making contact with his left shoulder and the truck passenger’s chest, Windber police said.
According to the complaint, Hillegas tried attacking the driver again before responders arrived at the scene.
Both Hillegas and the wounded passenger were treated at Memorial Medical Center.
Hillegas has a criminal history in the area dating back 20 years.
He pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide in 2000 stemming from a high-speed crash on Ohio Street that killed a young passenger in his car, Sherry Stephens, of Johnstown.
In the years since, he’s served time for two additional drunken-driving convictions, court records show.
Hillegas had not yet been arraigned on his charges as of 4 p.m. Court documents did not list a defense attorney for the Mineral Point man, and efforts to reach Hillegas for comment were unsuccessful because he did not appear to have a listed telephone number.
