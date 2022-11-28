An investigation into the death of an Acosta Deep Mine worker remains ongoing, Somerset Coroner Cullen Swank said.
It has been a month since the 46-year-old Bolivar man was found unresponsive inside the Corsa Coal-owned mine but Swank said final autopsy and toxicology reports have not yet been received to render a cause and manner of death.
A preliminary Mine Safety and Health Administration report indicated the man was inside a mine sump – or pit – within a three-and-a-half foot tall section of the bituminous mine.
The man was discovered while fellow miners were performing routine maintenance activities inside the deep mine, Swank said at the time.
