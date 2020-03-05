WINDBER – Jordan Scanlan was working his construction job Wednesday when he received word that his business in Mine 40 was on fire.
“I got the phone call when I was at work,” he said. “When I got here, the whole side was engulfed in flames.”
The fire broke out at 2:50 p.m. at Jim’s Place Bar & Grill in the Mine 40 area of Scalp Level Borough in Cambria County.
A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of the blaze that brought multiple fire companies from Cambria and Somerset counties providing manpower and equipment. They pounded the flames with tanker trucks and water pulled from hydrants and portable ponds.
“The initial call was a working structure fire at Jim’s Place,” Scalp Level-Paint fire Chief Mike Horvath said. “I came out of my residence, and I could see a lot of smoke coming from the area.
“When we rounded the turn onto Wissinger, the flames were already out on the roadway and the front of the structure was completely involved,” Horvath said. “When we got out of the command vehicle, the front of the building had collapsed down on the roadway. The fire was well ahead of us.”
Horvath said the main concern was for the occupants. He said seven people lived in the building, and no one was injured.
As more firefighters arrived, crews tried to attack the fire by going inside, he said.
“They got as far into the ‘C’ side as they could, but the fire was too intense,” Horvath said. “The building is 116 years old. I pulled everybody out.
“It’s not worth losing a life.”
Horvath said he was grateful for the manpower from neighboring fire companies. The last crew didn’t leave the scene until about midnight.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital where he was treated for dehydration and released, he said.
Scanlan said two dogs and two cats perished in the blaze. The structure was insured, he said.
Mine 40 resident Tiffany Tessari said she had planned on eating at the restaurant the day of the fire.
“We were going to come here for wing night,” Tessari said, scanning the debris. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”
Jim’s Place was once a hotel and a popular gathering place for residents of this close-knit mining community, Tessari said.
“This place meant so much to so many people,” she said.
