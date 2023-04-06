The Milton Hershey School admissions team will be in Johnstown on Thursday to introduce local families to the institution’s offerings.
Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse, 441 Theatre Drive, is hosting the event, which is set to start at 6 p.m.
Milton Hershey is a residential school located in Hershey where qualifying students in pre-K through 12th grade gain an education through a homelife experience at no charge to their families.
For more information and to register for the event, visit www.mhskids.org.
