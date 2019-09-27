The Mountain Playhouse will wrap up its season with a high-voltage rock ‘n’ roll musical that’s sure to shake up the stage.
“Million Dollar Quartet,” written by Floyd Mutrux and Colin Escott, will be presented Oct. 1 through 13 at the playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays, 2 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays.
On Dec. 4, 1956, four musicians who would become legends – Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley – gathered at Sun Records recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee, where they had all started their musical careers under the guidance of Sam Phillips.
Soon, word spread about the spontaneous jam session.
A reporter who was there wrote that “this quartet could sell a million.”
It was the only time these four icons played together.
The musical is based upon the events of that night when a red-hot rock ‘n’ roll band came together.
“Million Dollar Quartet” was presented last season at the playhouse to rave reviews, and it was decided to bring it back to cap off the 80th anniversary season.
“It was hugely successful and we had people who became groupies, it had such a great reaction,” said Patty Carnevali, executive director of the playhouse. “The last weekend it ran it was a madhouse, so it was pretty to clear to us that the show had struck all the good points that people are looking for.”
Producing this musical, which has a score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, country and rhythm and blues hits, is only possible by casting top-notch actors who play their own instruments, sing and perform.
“The actors are musicians who are talented as all get out, you are not hearing a soundtrack,” Carnevali said.
The musical numbers in the show include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Real Wild Child,” “Matchbox,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Fever,” “Memories are Made of This,” “That’s All Right,” “Brown Eyed Handsome Man,” “Down By the Riverside,” “Sixteen Tons/My Babe,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Peace In The Valley,” “I Walk the Line,” “I Hear You Knockin’,” “Party,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” “Ghost Riders,” “See You Later,” “Alligator” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”
“People are singing along and clapping, it’s a really positive and uplifting experience because people are dancing and screaming like teenagers,” Carnevali said. “The more the audience reacts to them the more they feed off of that and there’s this synergy between the audience and the cast.”
The production is being directed and choreographed by Larry Tobias.
The cast includes Joe Casey as Johnny Cash, Luke Darnell as Carl Perkins, Frederic Heringes as Sam Phillips, Kyle Jurassic as Elvis Presley, Sara Sawyer as Dyanne, Brandon Lambert as Fluke, Tobias as Brother Jay and Benjamin van Dipen as Jerry Lee Lewis.
Carnevali said audiences will have songs stuck in their head for days to come after the performance and they might even go home and pull out their old records.
“I hope they experience, and they will, a great time at the theater,” she said. “It’ll be the fastest 90 minutes ever. They will laugh, sing along and tap their toes.”
Attendees are invited to the cast party in the Tuscany Room at Green Gables Restaurant following the 7 p.m. Oct. 2 performance. Cast members, the director, designers and technical staff will be on hand.
A talkback with audience members will be held after the Oct. 6 matinee performance. Audience members will have the opportunity to discuss the show with the cast and producer.
Throughout the run of the show, the Jenner Art Gallery will feature the stained glass work of Gina Williams.
Tickets are $15 to $40.
They can be ordered by calling the box office at 814-629-9220 or online at www.mountainplayhouse.org.
