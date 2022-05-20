WINDBER, Pa. – Miller’s Martial Arts will host its 10th annual traditional martial arts tournament Saturday at Windber Area High School, 2301 Graham Ave., Windber.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the competition will start at 11 a.m. with a special autistic and developmentally delayed division.
Martial artists of all ages and ranks will be competing in weapons, forms and sparring.
There will be four grand champions crowned at the event.
Food, beverages and merchandise will be available.
Admission is $7. Children 5 and younger are free.
Information: www.teammma.org.
