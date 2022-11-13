From Monday through Dec. 4, the Johnstown Mill Rats will be accepting gently used coats, hats and gloves.
All gender of apparel and sizes are welcome, including for men, women and children. Everyone who makes a clothing donation will receive a pair of tickets to the Mill Rats home opener in June.
Coats, hats and gloves will be accepted at the Mill Rats offices at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point, 100 Johns St. from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Additional drop off locations are at Memorial Highway Chevrolet in Windber and Somerset, Randy’s Bi-Lo in Windber, Greystone Villa Court in Richland and the Johnstown Tomahawks Offices at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Top Hat Cleaners, of Windber, are cleaning the coats free of charge.
Once all the winter items have been collected and cleaned, they will be donated to families and children throughout the Greater Johnstown region.
