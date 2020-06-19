Free gallons of milk and boxes of fruit will be given out at a drive-thru donation event in Hastings on Wednesday, organizers said Friday.
The food will be distributed at St. Bernard’s Food Pantry, 139 Huber St., from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is being organized by the American Dairy Association North East, the Dairy Farmers of America, Schneider’s Dairy and the food pantry.
All food recipients must remain in their vehicles; no walk-ups will be accepted.
Drivers will be prompted to open their trunks or windows to receive food. Each car will receive one box of fruit and two gallons of milk while supplies last. No registration is necessary.
