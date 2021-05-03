Women and men who manage households, care for children and handle all the big and little chores of life, while their loved ones defend the country in the armed services will be honored dur- ing Johnstown’s annual Military Spouse Appreciation Day.
The event is scheduled to take place at noon Friday in Central Park with 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial being the alternate site in case of inclement weather.
It is sponsored by Veteran Community Initiatives, Wessel & Company and the American Red Cross.
“They’re very much as much a part of the military operations as the soldiers themselves,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said.
There will be speeches and presentations.
Information about the challenges and needs of military spouses will also be available.
“Perhaps we can find out some of the things that we should just go ahead and do and help the spouses out,” Caulfield said.
“A lot of times they’re too proud to ask or they don’t think it’s right to ask because they’re taking care of the kids and stuff.”
