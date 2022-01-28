JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Celebrating diversity and welcoming all newcomers has been a way of life for Johnstown since the 1800s. Vision Together 2025 represents more than 2,000 diverse volunteers, 130 capture teams and 18 board members – all with a burning desire to improve Johnstown by seeking solutions to persistent community challenges.
All are welcome at Vision Together 2025.
Several years ago, a small group of citizens started a conversation to restore our Amtrak train station. Their idea grew into a Vision Together capture team then mushroomed into $18 million worth of combined funding from Amtrak and the federal Department of Transportation late last year. It’s fair to say their solutions-based approach paid off.
Mike Cook is just an every-day guy that likes to mountain bike. He was scrumming local trails on his own, but then formed a Vision Together capture team. That’s when things really took off. Mike and his capture team created some of the nation’s best urban single tracks on the slope below the Inclined Plane.
Ride your bike down the hill, then take the Inclined Plane back up. Repeat until it’s time for beer and pizza at Stonebridge Brewery. It didn’t take long for outsiders to figure out how special those trails are. Mountain biking tourists started visiting Johnstown, and they have a great habit of leaving their money behind. Then CamTran noticed a situation with an easy solution and began offering day passes on the Inclined Plane.
This past year, CamTran started $16 million in updates and improvements to the Inclined Plane.
No other city in the nation has a combination of urban single tracks and an easy lift back up the hill. A Johnstowner had an idea, leveraged Vision Together 2025 to move it forward, and now we have an asset like no other and CamTran has stepped up with $16 million in investments to make it even better.
Need a job? Need some training? Check out JARI’s website (www.jari.com/workforce-development/). JARI is a founding Vision Together 2025 partner.
They teamed up with 17 different workforce development organizations to train locals and place them into positions that pay family wages. In addition, they also offer funding programs for those that seek training opportunities. JARI is in the solutions business, and they work every day to improve our local economy.
Last summer, the John P. Murtha Foundation, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Vision Together 2025 partnered to launch the John P. Murtha Fellowship Program. Four UPJ students worked under the oversight of Vision Together 2025, seeking solutions to our persistent community challenges.
The fellows met with people from throughout the community. They wrote a grant program and funding application, and then awarded grants to three different community nonprofits. They faced our challenges head-on, created a solution, and then followed through.
Downtown Johnstown is on the doorstep of a boom.
Real estate investors, business investors and the public sector are all coordinating around improvements. Main Street will get its first facelift in more than 40 years.
Blighted buildings are being cleaned up. Market-rate housing is in the works. New businesses are opening. The tax base is growing. All of these outcomes are part of a larger multi-year consensus building process spurred by Vision Together 2025 that recognizes the value of downtown and the complicated matrix of public/private solutions required to improve it.
Finally, our community business leaders have stepped up to fund a Washington, D.C., federal grants specialist. Through Vision Together 2025, the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership and numerous local government entities, we coordinated around a winning $25 million federal funding award.
That’s $25 million that does not exist if not for our business leaders underwriting a specialist and leveraging Vision Together 2025 as the coordinating mechanism to herd numerous entities in the same direction.
Vision Together 2025 is in the solutions business. We work every day to build Johnstown’s future. We seek to address community challenges by building consensus, activating volunteers, coordinating a diverse group of stakeholders, seeking funding opportunities, exploring new ideas and leveraging the power of consensus into results that benefit greater Johnstown.
If you want to be part of the solution, please visit our website or contact us to find out different ways to get involved www.johnstownvision.com/get-involved/.
