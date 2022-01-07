Mike Tedesco

Johnstown was built by immigrants from all walks of life.
Depending on your age, your parents, grandparents or great-grandparents got off a boat and, due to one twist of fate or another, ended up in Johnstown, stoking the mills or working the mines. The jobs were in Johnstown, so people from around the world migrated to Johnstown.
And so it comes to pass that the jobs are once again in Johnstown. We have over 1,000 open positions from all sectors, skilled to unskilled, and not enough people to fill them. Locally, courtesy of many partners, we have established workforce development and training programs already in place for those who wish to pursue them.
Local businesses are struggling to grow due to a labor shortage, not due to lack of business. Our challenge is not bringing new jobs to the region or establishing new workforce training initiatives. The jobs are here, but there’s not enough locals to fill them.
Economies grow when population grows, and for 80 years Cambria County’s population has declined. Vision Together 2025 is committed to reversing population loss in our community. It’s our No. 1 concern, and the most recent idea of attracting skilled immigrants from all places is one of many being explored, including growth of a very successful work-from-home initiative that attracted 10 new families to our community last summer.
Whether Cambria County’s population grows due to migration from Pittsburgh or Poland, if they are skilled and legal, they will help grow our economy. Growing our population translates to business growth, reduced blight, housing appreciation and growing our tax base. All good things.
Thus, we can critique why our population has declined for over 80 years, or we can critique new ideas for Cambria County population growth. I prefer the latter because at least it means we’re trying to reverse decline.
While the topic of exploring Afghan refugees amongst immigrants from many other countries was reported at a Cambria County Planning Commission meeting, Vision Together 2025 and Cambria County have no plans to attract refugees to the region. The topic of potentially attracting Afghan refugees has taken on a life of its own, and people are sharing many things that simply are not true.
We are working on numerous initiatives to grow Cambria County’s population. To the extent international immigration is part of the conversation, rest assured, we would only pursue well-vetted legal immigrants from around the world and not specifically focus on one country or one group of people.
Exploring new ideas that will help reverse 80 years of Cambria County decline are exactly the sort of change conversations that attracted me to immigrate to Johnstown from Washington state. Similarly, the gentlemen who launched the Center for Metal Arts saw opportunity and chose to immigrate to Johnstown from New York.
The artist who helped launch Creator Square immigrated from the state of Indiana. The 10 families that moved here last summer courtesy of a multi-stakeholder relocation campaign immigrated from across the country. Telecommuters are immigrating here as we speak, due in large part to targeted advertising campaigns from our Chamber of Commerce.
I encourage everyone not to get stuck on one small aspect of a far broader conversation that attempts to cure an 80-year challenge for Cambria County.
At Vision Together 2025, new ideas are welcome, they are researched and vetted, and then community-driven decisions are made on whether to pursue them. For instance, over the past seven years, over 2,000 volunteers have served on Capture Teams to do everything from improving local trails to painting murals to cleaning up neighborhoods.
Johnstowners are an amazing group of people dedicated to improving our community.
The future is bright for Johnstown and Cambria County, courtesy of over seven years of new ideas. We have much to celebrate. Vision Together 2025 is responsible for many community victories – most recently, winning a $25 million RAISE award that aims to increase population by improving quality of life.
We have the job opportunities. We have the money to fulfill many longstanding community aspirations. We have far more consensus than division. And Vision Together 2025 will continue to serve as a forum to openly discuss new ideas and solutions that aim to improve greater Johnstown.
Communities that celebrate ideas are communities that grow. For all the facts on the topic of immigration to Johns-town, I invite you to visit our website: www.johnstownvision.com/immigration-faq.
Mike Tedesco is president and CEO of Vision Together 2025.
