For decades, David “Dee Dee” Osborne has been an always colorful, often vocal and perennially successful presence on baseball diamonds throughout the region.
Soon, Osborne’s name will be attached to one of the fields where he coached, managed or mentored players of all ages who competed in youth baseball, high school and college-level leagues, as well as the annual AAABA Tournament.
Johnstown City Council passed a resolution 7-0 on Wednesday to name the Roxbury Park AAABA field in honor of Osborne, 74, of Hornerstown.
“I’m really humbled. I’m really lost for words,” Osborne said, choking back tears during a phone interview. “I got a lot of years up there. A lot of championships. I’ll be darned. This is a great honor.”
In 2008, the AAABA Hall of Fame inducted Osborne, a successful manager and general manager who is credited with changing how teams recruited players in the mid-1980s and building powerhouse franchises in the Johnstown Junior League/AAABA League into the early 2000s.
At Greater Johnstown High School, Osborne coached Trojans baseball for 25 seasons. He amassed 239 wins, including a District 6 Class 3A championship in 1998, when Johnstown stunned a highly regarded State College squad.
His AAABA teams collected a combined 541 regular-season victories and made nine national tournament appearances with Osborne serving as either a manager or GM in the local league.
As a manager, Osborne had 267 regular-season wins and four trips to the tournament. He guided the local powerhouse Pepsi-Cola team that produced future major leaguers such as Keith Williams, Mike Holtz and Joe Vitko. Later, he managed Moxham Bank and Principle Development and was a GM with the wildly successful Delweld franchise.
A list of former Osborne players reads like a who's who of area baseball performers who went on to success at the college and pro levels.
A longtime Cleveland Indians scout, Osborne also started the Dee Dee Osborne Showcase, a summer event that has been held for more than 20 years with Greater Johnstown graduate and AAABA Hall of Famer Tom Walter directing the action for his former coach. The showcase annually was held at Roxbury for years before it moved to Mount Aloysius College.
Currently the head coach at Wake Forest University, Walter is among those who pushed for the Roxbury Park field to be named after Osborne.
'Dee Dee is baseball'
“Dee Dee is baseball in Johnstown,” said Walter, an MVP on Osborne's Pepsi-Cola team in the Junior League. “He is the guy that brought baseball to life for me and so many others. He’s impacted my life in so many ways and certainly is one of the reasons I got into coaching.
“He is a guy who cared so much about his players, not only as baseball players, but on a personal level. To this day, I talk to Dee Dee at least once a week. He’s somebody who’s been like a second father to me.”
Another Johnstown product joined Walter in the cause. Ross Kott, a AAABA Hall of Famer who was an MVP on Sani-Dairy's tourney runner-up team in 1995, coached with Osborne at Greater Johnstown after playing for the Trojans.
Now a resident of New Orleans, Kott will join Walter in Johnstown for a planned dedication ceremony in April, when Wake Forest is to play at the University of Pittsburgh.
Hopes are that a game between Greater Johnstown, coached by former Osborne assistant Kerry Pfeil, and Westmont Hilltop, led by former Osborne assistant Chris DelSignore, can be arranged for the gathering. DelSignore is a AAABA Hall of Famer who managed Delweld to AAABA Tournament title game appearances with Osborne as general manager.
“I think this is the crowning achievement for Dee Dee for his commitment to Johnstown High School and the local baseball community,” Kott said. “Dee Dee bleeds Columbia blue and black. He put the baseball program on the map and helped countless players gain opportunities they may have never had before his arrival.
“Dee Dee gave his life to local baseball and I’m just one of the many who were fortunate to have him help me not only in baseball, but in life,” Kott said. “He deserves this honor and I’m happy I could help.”
'Generational impact'
City of Johnstown Public Works Director Jared Campagna teamed with Walter and Kott as well as city officials throughout the months-long process.
“Tom and Ross brought the idea together, and collectively, we kind of breathed it to life and brought it to fruition,” Campagna said. “The whole community can benefit from it. Dee Dee’s impact has been a generational impact on young people’s lives.”
Johnstown Councilman Rick Britt, a Greater Johnstown High School graduate, thought the resolution is appropriate.
“It’s a great idea. He definitely earned it,” Britt said. “His record, his teams’ performances, the leadership that he gave his ballplayers. I think he’s earned it.”
Councilman Chuck Arnone, like Osborne, served in the United States Marine Corps. Arnone appreciated Osborne’s service to his country.
In 2018, Osborne received Vietnam War medals he had earned 50 years earlier during the siege of Khe Sanh. He was wounded in combat.
“Dee Dee is a former Marine, and there is a brotherhood that stands longer than the history of the United States,” said Arnone, commander of Johnstown American Legion Post 294. “Dee Dee was a hard-working guy and he gave himself to the city 100 different ways as far as baseball.
“A lot of times, we don’t honor somebody until it’s posthumous. I think it’s a great to honor someone while they’re still alive.”
Arnone said efforts are underway to install a 30-foot flagpole adjacent to the field, noting that many are surprised to learn no pole currently exists in the park to display the American flag.
A NCAA Division I baseball coach with more than 800 career wins – nearly 400 at Wake Forest University – Walter said plans call for future fundraising efforts to improve the field.
“They’ve talked about eventually putting turf in there and doing some other things,” Walter said. “Giving back to baseball in Johnstown is something that always has been important to me, something instilled by Dee Dee. We’d like to upgrade that facility and try to make it a second version of the Point.”
