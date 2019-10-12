The Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program has awarded $68,095.23 to the Middle Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company, Congressman John Joyce, R-Blair, announced on Tuesday.
“This is outstanding news for our first responders and the residents of the 13th Congressional District. When there is an emergency, we know that the men and women of our fire and rescue units will be there,” said Joyce in a statement released on Tuesday.
“As a member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery, I will continue to support the Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program to ensure that first responders have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”
The grant funding can be used by the fire company to obtain needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other resources required to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
Through the AFG Program, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded more than $2.8 million to organizations within the 13th Congressional District this year.
