A Middle Taylor Township man was jailed on Wednesday after being accused of vandalizing a vehicle, then running into the woods howling. When confronted by police, he demanded they shoot him in the head, authorities said.
City police charged Ricky Lee Emerick, 33, of the 100 block of Teeter Road, with three counts of terroristic threats and one count each of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and public drunkenness.
According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that Emerick began acting "goofy" after drinking half a bottle of Goldschlager liquor and jumped onto the roof of a vehicle, smashed the window and then ran into the woods howling.
When officers found Emerick on a nearby hillside, he reportedly blurted out, "Shoot me in the head before we all die," the complaint said. "You need to shoot me in the head before the demons kill you guys."
Police said they were able to get Emerick down the hillside safely to be evaluated by EMS.
Emerick allegedly punched an emergency medical technician while attempting to escape from the back of the ambulance. Officers and ambulance crew struggled with Emerick, but were able to place him in handcuffs, the complaint said.
Police said that, while en route to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Emerick reportedly told them that they are going to feel "God's wrath" and that he was going to "remove our spines and skulls from our bodies," the complaint said.
Emerick was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of 25,000 bond.
