Michele Mikesic Bender

Am I the only one who gives my neighbors names they don’t know they have?” Donna from Allentown asked.
“Red truck dude?
“Sweet grandma with the rosebush?”
Other Facebookers chimed in.
When Suzanne learned a neighbor worked at the stock market, that neighbor was christened “Ticker Tape.”
In one ‘hood, “Vampire Man” came out only after dark with his dog. Kind of makes you wonder if Fido used the commode during daylight hours.
Dogs can make folks quirky.
One galpal said her uncle named a neighbor lady “Tonsils” because she yelled for her pup constantly.
Then we have the bird section.
RS explained how “Bird Dog” lady scrutinized and criticized the other cul de sac residents.
Darlene thought the local “Bird Man” scoured the skies with his binoculars searching for unusual species. Neighbors later learned he was on the lookout for aliens and UFOs.
I had an ugly experience with “Birdfeeder Bill.” Seven busy feeders decorated his porch. Not a picket or post on my fence wasn’t speckled in white. It took me eight years to snap.
“You wanna talk bleep,” I shrieked. “I’ll talk bleep!”
Traffic actually stopped.
His neighbors call my column-writing colleague George H. “Runner.”
I wasn’t 5 when “Lawnmower Jack” next door purchased what was probably the first Toro Riding Mower to roll off the assembly line. Jack never allowed a blade of grass to grow beyond a half inch tall.
Adorable “Mrs. Butterworth” watered her thriving flowers every afternoon. She looked like she belonged on a Mary Engelbrecht greeting card.
“Don Compost” worked harder on his yard than anyone I ever knew. He planted, raked, pruned and mulched – and his yard still looked like a dirt pile.
“Exceptionally Clean Eugene” slathered pink gloppy aluminum cleaner on his eight web chairs faithfully every spring. The task often consumed two days. I bet folks in Ogletown could smell the fumes.
“Yammerette” was the dame to dodge one street down. If she caught a glimpse of you passing, you were doomed to an hour of chatter and gossip.
“Mr. Unavailable,” a repairman, had a dysfunctional phone hook-up that informed customers, when they called, that he was unavailable. He quickly corrected his costly mistake.
I brought my large, seasonal windsock collection to my apartment building when I moved (my Pittsburgh Penguin is guarding my door right now).
I imagine my neighbors call me the “Windsock Woman.”
That probably explains the hot air in my hallway.
