Have you ever gone 14 days without a telephone? You’d remember if you had.

When I left you readers two weeks ago, I was suffering in cellphone purgatory.

Since then, I’ve become the sorta proud owner of a GO Flip V. I named him Al, after his manufacturer – Alcatel. I’m less than enchanted with both right now.

Al arrived without a user’s guide. 

Some phone stuff is easy, such as the little green button you press to call, and the little red button that disconnects.

I don’t hear well, and am between hearing aids right now. Meanwhile, I found “speaker.” I pressed a button and the screen said “speaker.” However, it’s like yelling to people in Norway!

In frustration, I pressed the button again. (I can’t begin to recall the many times doing that has gotten me in deep quicksand, but I can’t control myself.)

The screen said, “Speaker OFF,” and the voices were loud and clear.

I regret not keeping up with phone technology, because that’s a big part of the problem. Nine years in a cellphone’s life is 273 years in human years.

Incidentally, the problem preventing the phone from working was lack of Wi-Fi. What the bleep is Wi-Fi? And I guess I’m gonna have to learn about apps – and threads, Androids and sims.

After an eight-day quest, I found the site to download my user’s guide. I was thrilled as I pressed print ... 58 pages!

Al and I are in couple’s counseling.

The first phone I remember in our home was a heavy, black foreboding rotary that cradled a two-ended receiver.

When I was about 6, my folks had the kitchen remodeled. Phones had begun to morph ... different sizes, shapes, hook-up spots and – Mom’s dream – colors. Bell (or whoever) installed a “harvest gold” wall phone with a 20-foot coiled cord.

For the record, she had a yellow wall phone with the 20-foot cord in each house in which she ever lived.

I bought my first house in 1973. 

Gaudy colors and eye-catching combinations screamed “Mod,” the trend of the time.

I liked harvest gold, but I thought avocado and cobalt were “groovy,” too.

I painted the kitchen walls avocado. The big wooden cupboard doors were cobalt around the edges and harvest gold in the center. 

I found psychedelic carpeting with swirls of all three.

My masterpiece, however, was my wall phone – avocado base, cobalt receiver and 25-foot harvest gold coil cord.

I miss an era where we could just be silly. I miss phones that were just for talking – that didn’t pay your bills, make your appointments, order your lunch.

When I walked into the phone store, I told the clerk about the flip-top I’d seen online.

I said, “I don’t want an Android, an iPhone or a smart phone. I’m not the sharpest pencil in the box. I’m a borderline twit, and I cross that border way too often to have a phone that belittles me.”

The sales girl smiled as if she understood.

But if you never wore bellbottoms, if you never swung across a creek on a tree limb, if you never joined pals singing a pop song off key, you’ll never understand the freedom of selecting a lavender princess phone.

Janis Joplin was wrong. Freedom is not just another word for “nothing left to lose.”

We need to remember that. 

