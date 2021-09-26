I can't do this. I am having a meltdown.
I'm angry, frustrated, scared, distracted and lost. If this column gets published, I'll be dropped or sent to the “enchanted kingdom.”
I'm 72, handicapped and have no cell phone. I bought a new one in November 2020, but it was defective. Now think, we were dealing with that pesky virus, quarantines, lockdowns, and of course 168 inches of snow. I couldn't return the phone because everything was closed; when I could in February, it acted as weirdly as it had for me. Verizon wasn't sure if they needed a tech or an exorcist.
They mailed me a new phone, but with instructions.
I can drive, but if it's a long walk into a building, I need someone to unload my wheelchair, and frequently need a push. I found a helper.
Verizon adjusted it. When I got home, the phone flashed I had an out-of date sim card. First, what the #&$ is a sim card, and how can it go out of date in half an hour? I haven't found a helper to take me there since.
At 72, I'm not going unfamiliar places alone in our current world of senseless violence, property damage, unstable folks who randomly murder family members, strangers, restaurant patrons, grocery clerks and police.
Then we have the plague of the month: COVID-19, now the delta variant. What's next? God spare us.
Now, let's discuss masks. Some Westmont parents believe this issue would cause segregation and bullying. Parents, haven't you impressed upon your kids that bullying is wrong no matter what the issue? Masks are not about power, politics or rights. This is a public health issue that affects everyone.
A parent asserted this mask-mandate decision would bring the worst possible outcome.
No, the worst outcome is your child in a casket.
A month ago, I wrote about my trip to the hospital. After triage, I was sent to a holding area off the ER. Only three staffers were there, but said I'd only be here briefly.
I knew I had an infection (I was on Day 7 of my doctor's prescription). I was more concerned about my ankle, which had swollen to the size of a Butterball turkey.
The holding area had no aides, gowns or water pitchers. Pillows were sheets rolled in ball. I was told I'd have an IV antibiotic soon; 35 hours later, I left ER Holding and got a room ... food, gown, IV, pillow.
The next day, the doctor arrived and said: “Guess you'll be leaving.”
“What about this ankle?” I asked. “I can't walk on it.”
“That's really swollen,” he observed. “They said they scanned it in ER, but you need an X-ray. It's 4 p.m. already. File an appeal with Medicare for an extra day.”
The X-ray revealed a hairline sprain.
That night, the nurses became hostile. I did nothing wrong. The doctor said to ask for the extra day for therapy and instructions, and it was no bad reflection on him or the staff.
When I rang, no one came – just a voice spoke on the intercom. Finally, they put me on the bedpan, but left me there. Then I heard voices in the hall.
“Someone has to go. It's been an hour and we'll get written up.”
A strong young woman entered, yanked the pan out, and went to the bathroom to dump it. Then she stood in the doorway, clutching a full pack of wet pads in her hand and said, “Here! Wipe yourself!” She threw the pack and hit me squarely in the head.
Ankle healed, head ... I guess, although I get angry easily and that isn't me.
Last Saturday afternoon, I ran an errand downtown. I got the red light at Market and Napoleon. Apparently, there'd been an event earlier at the War Memorial and spectators were leisurely trickling out and walking through town.
Suddenly, I saw the most beautiful hearse (if a hearse can be beautiful) in front of me, followed by 17 black limos (just as majestic) and then 32 flagged cars. Of course, it took a few lights to move that caravan through.
After the first light, a guy in a truck behind me leaned on his horn. I was caught up in the solemnity of the moment, thinking what an influential and beloved person this had to have been.
I turned and hung my head out the open car window as far as I could and hollered “It's a #$?&@ing FUNERAL, You A**?#@$!”
The guy slumped back in his truck, while the passersby were nearly rolling on the ground laughing.
That's not me. I'm not Towanda (remember “Fried Green Tomatoes?”).
I don't know who I am.
