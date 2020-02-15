I spotted a robin last week. He wore a Sherpa vest and earmuffs, but sandals and a ballcap topped off his backpack.
It’s mid-February, when the sun’s rays shine on us from a low angle. For the most part, our season blew only “nuisance snow:” here tonight, gone tomorrow.
Phil, after last year’s miscalculation, emphatically predicted an early spring.
A house I lived in years ago had a unique entryway. Two walls composed of glass panes formed the sides. A storm door surrounded by more panes finished the front.
The protected enclosure allowed me to display elaborate Christmas decorations. In warm temps with the screen in, it created a mini-greenhouse.
I’m horticulturally challenged (I love inventing my own words), but my glass sauna helped me grow brilliant coleus and breath-taking geraniums.
Sometimes, winter and spring collide.
One day, hubby came home and kicked off his snow and mud-caked boots in my territory.
“Are you gonna leave those there?” I asked.
“For now,” he replied. “I’ll clean them later.”
In late April, I shoved them into a corner and brought out my wicker planters. By June, the flowers had bloomed gloriously.
The boots remained forgotten.
A year sped by.
“Those boots have been there since last March,” I reminded Hubby. “Spiders are living in them.”
“I’ll clean them and wear them again,” he assured me.
The boots spent another year in the entryway.
The third spring found my friend, Donna, and I washing the glass panes.
“We clean this porch every spring,” growled Donna. “You grow beautiful flowers, and those filthy ol’ boots just lay there.”
“Tell me about it,” I said with a sigh. “I have half a mind to fill them with topsoil and plant something!”
Donna paused in mid-Windex-squirt.
“Half a mind is all it takes, Michele,” she said, grinning mischievously.
We stared at each other. “Road trip!”
This version of “Thelma and Louise” drove to Garden Haven and returned with a bag of potting soil and two marigolds. By noon, the boots had a new purpose.
Word spread quickly through the ’hood.
Neighbors and friends stopped by to see my creation. I thought we’d have to sedate the mailman.
Hubby took the development in stride.
When you own a swimming pool, summer weekends rock.
One warm, wet Sunday, my wet feet slid on the tile kitchen floor. I was knocked unconscious.
I woke up to concerned faces of family, friends and emergency personnel. One of our guests was an EMT; another was a policeman. I didn’t even try to whine my way out of a hospital trip. I was outnumbered.
The medics put me on the stretcher and wheeled me to the doorway. Suddenly, they stopped in their tracks.
“Are those marigolds?” one asked.
“Real ones? In a shoe?” the other chimed in.
The look they exchanged spoke volumes.
I don’t recall who answered them.
Our patrolman pal said, “So, where you gonna take her? ER or psych?”
I made a feeble but piqued hand gesture.
The boots disappeared Labor Day weekend.
