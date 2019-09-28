A lady stopped me in Giant Eagle last week. “Don’t you write the columns in the paper?” she asked.
“That’s me,” I said, smiling.
“I love when you write about downtown memories,” she said. “Didn’t your aunt have a shop on Market Street?”
“My Aunt Irma and her sister had John Everets’,” I replied.
“Now I remember,” my new friend said, nodding. “The left side of Market Street was ‘window-shopping’ heaven. Kline’s, DeRoy’s, Everets’, Martins. Then cross the street for Penn Traffic.”
My galpals and I first window-shopped at Apryle’s Jewelers. The city bus made a 5-minute stop at Main and Market. We had discovered charm bracelets. Mesmerized by the display of these meaningful teenage trinkets, we nearly missed our ride.
When my BFF Cincinnati Cathy (Hornerstown Cathy then) and I migrated to Jersey seeking summer jobs in 1966, tourist stores tempted us with pseudo-exotic treasures. Clever beach towels, sea-shell earrings, and trendy “destination” sweatshirts (Cape May, Atlantic City) highlighted their window displays.
I caved in and purchased two unique, tropical-looking wooden bangle bracelets (OK ... wood doesn’t “bangle”; work with me). I still wear them!
Labor Day
’66 found us back in Johns-
town starting our senior year. The beach loot we earned paid for pictures, yearbooks and our class rings, but more expenses were headed our way.
Cathy sold tickets at the Embassy Theatre across from the park. I found a job at a small ladies’ clothing shop on Lyter Drive, Town and Country (Pizza Man occupies that spot today).
T and C was a three-employee business: Sandy, a tall blond, had worked there several years; the owner, Mrs. B, spoke constantly about retiring; and then, there was me.
One of Sandy’s chores was changing window displays once a month. A 10 x 12 glass panel faced the front.
Items moved slowly, and we rarely acquired any new merchandise at our austere boutique.
Dutch’s, a clothing store four doors up, had amazing, eye-catching presentations of the latest classic male attire. Name-brand shirts, traditional sweaters, tasteful ties, and more attracted mens’ attention ... and cash.
Sandy, a self-taught window trimmer, managed to put a stylish spin on our weary stock, mixing and matching combinations that looked current and crisp. I watched her every move, and we made a good team.
Our major problem was “junior perverts”: 10- to 12-year-old boys flocked to the “show” on change night. Sears Catalogue apparently lacked the raciness they craved, and older brothers hid their magazine stashes too well.
One evening, as we buttoned a mannequin’s blouse, some little creep yelled, “Look! There’s a boob!”
I nudged Sandy and pointed at him. “Look! There’s a boob!” I exclaimed.
We ultimately solved the problem by covering the glass with newspaper. The mannequins thanked us.
The shop closed that spring.
Here I was again ... summer jobless.
Then, a miracle happened. A phone call!
“Michele, I’m a manager at Kline’s on Main Street. I hear you are an amateur window trimmer. Our regular decorator will be on maternity leave until September. We change monthly.
“It takes two evenings, and you would have help.
“Are you interested?”
Was I interested? This was like Roto-Rooter being asked to clean up the Exxon-Valdez spill.
“Yes, ma’am.”
Kline’s enclosure was a plate-glass corn maze of haute couture and spotless, glistening windows. Pristine mannequins modeled glamorous dresses, capris and dazzling formal wear.
Every item was breathtaking. (And, they had privacy blinds!)
I spent two evenings a month, for four months, in fashion heaven.
Fun City provided my steady summer job. The pool gate wasn’t too boring, but mostly I ended up selling 10-cent ride tickets to frazzled parents and whiny little brats.
Kline’s was a dream, an escape. The weeks flew. I could barely squeeze in bragging time.
Actress Valerie Harper died recently. She co-starred as Mary Tyler Moore’s best friend, Rhoda Morgenstern. Rhoda lived in Mary’s apartment building, and worked in a Minneapolis department store as a window trimmer.
I always felt a bond with Rhoda. I still feel one with Market Street, too.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at MsGeezer
