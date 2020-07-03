I learn a lot when I do “Reader Feedback” columns. There aren’t that many happy story songs; men like action songs; and I make pretty spectacular mistakes sometimes.
J.L., a sharp music fan, noted that I confused Jeannie C. Riley with Bobby Gentry. Bobby wrote “Ode to Billie Joe”; Jeannie wrote “Harper Valley PTA.”
They both appeared on Glen Campbell’s show frequently, and they kinda looked alike (brunettes playing guitars); however, “PTA” was a high-spirited tune, while “Ode” was just … well … spirited.
Thank you, J.L. Keep me on my toes.
My buddy, Zack (who is retired from the Army), favored “The Battle of New Orleans.” Considered to be the U.S.’s greatest battlefield victory, it allowed Americans to protect the port of New Orleans from the British. (“In 1814, we took a little trip ...”)
When I saw Zack’s name on the email, I said to myself, “He’s gonna pick, ‘A Boy Named Sue.’ ” I was right. That was his first choice, a Johnny Cash tune about an absentee dad who named his son “Sue” to toughen him up.
Steve from Pittsburgh selected Marty Robbins’ “Big Iron,” sort of “High Noon” (old Gary Cooper movie) set to music as the Texas Ranger defeats the gunslinger using the “Big Iron” on his hip.
Steve also said, “Every Bob Dylan song tells a story.” I hear that. “The times, they were a- changing.”
C.M. named “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” I remember I was shocked to hear “Edmund” sank in 1975. When Gordon Lightfoot sang the tune, I assumed it was historic.
Men showed their introspective sides as well. My runner pal enjoys Billy Joel’s “Piano Man,” and “Alice’s Restaurant.” Rambunctious Arlo Guthrie wrote “Alice,” his confusing 20-minute long diatribe about the draft, in 1967.
Other fellas quoted lyrics that reminded them of a special time or a rite of passage.
In “Hotel California,” the Eagles showed us how easily folks lose their identities when they sang, “Check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”
C was impressed when America explained, “Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man that he didn’t, didn’t already have.”
“The Tin Man always had a heart, but couldn’t open his metal body to prove it to others,” C said. “There’s a lesson there.”
Ladies, you’re up.
Galpal Janet wrote: “What an upbeat way to start a morning, remembering all those tunes and singing them all day!”
Her fave is “Penny Lane,” the Beatles’ tribute to the Liverpool street, a hub of ’60s teenage action.
“It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to ...” messaged Jere from Florida. Bummer!
Wait! I can make it worse.
My friend Darlene said, “Eleanor Rigby.”
“Huh? Is that, “All the lonely people: where do they all come from?”
“Yes,” she answered.
“Girl, you need to get out more. Mask up!”
“Aren’t there any happy story songs?” I whined to optimistic Arlene.
“Dolly Parton’s ‘Coat of Many Colors,’ ” she replied.
Thank goodness. Dolly wrote a sweet melody about a winter coat her mom fashioned for her out of rags. “But every stitch was filled with love and pride.”
One last email to open. The song title cleverly roared, “Hot Rod Lincoln.”
Galpal Sharon from Central City has an amazing sense of humor. I had a fuzzy memory of the Cadillac vs. Lincoln race anthem, so I looked it up.
Performed by Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, it was recorded in 1971.
It parodied the handful of old, wildly exaggerated hot-rod adventure songs perfectly.
It described the rod itself, the driver’s idiot friends, scenery flying past as the Lincoln pegged 110 mph. The Lincoln won, the driver’s dad bailed him out of jail, and “that’s all there is and there ain’t no more.”
Happy July Fourth. Be safe, and mind your “fur-babies,” too.
