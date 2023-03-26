Forty years ago in mid-March, Hollywood invaded Johnstown once again.
“Slap Shot,” an action-filled hockey comedy starring Paul Newman, showcased what is now 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and our picturesque downtown.
Producers of “All the Right Moves,” destined to become a classic teen sports movie, zeroed in on Johnstown.
Our region overflowed with struggling mill towns. Western Pennsylvania still spawned NFL greats such as Pete Duranko, Mike Ditka and Jack Ham, creating a perfect location.
Our city offered lonely smokestacks, dreary early spring townscapes, and filming sites including Point Stadium, Greater Johnstown High School and East Conemaugh. These genuine locales flavored the picture with a documentary-style authenticity.
“All the Right Moves” wasn’t a laughing matter. The plot centers on high school seniors who, realizing their community’s economic downslide, pursue college athletic scholarships as paths to higher education.
Star Tom Cruise soared in 1983. He debuted with a minor role in 1981’s “Endless Love,” but the August ’83 release of “Risky Business” earned headlines. “All the Right Moves” began production on March 14 and continued for seven weeks.
Cruise played Stefan Djordjevic, a seemingly cocky defensive back for the Ampipe Bulldogs, doggedly chasing a football scholarship. His coach (Craig T. Nelson) quietly yearned for advancement to a college position.
Stef’s steady, Lisa (Lea Thompson), a sax player for the Ampipe Bulldogs, marched with the Ferndale Area High School Yellow Jacket band that portrayed “Ampipers.”
Studio big shots, concerned that the 20-something leads might seem too mature, insisted the actors enroll in two local schools. Cruise was “outed” at Greater Johnstown High School by lunch hour. Lea posed as a “Yellow Jacket” for three days.
Producers took advantage of nearby resources. The Point Stadium showcased gridiron action, while the recently vacated Greater Johnstown High School provided classroom settings. I tripped vicariously when fellow teacher and photogenic gal pal Darlene Dudukovich played herself in Salvucci’s arrest scene.
The locker room of the relatively new Greater Johnstown Area Vocational-Technical School reinforced the image of the Walnut Heights Knights team, archrivals of the Ampipe Bulldogs, as affluent competitors.
Actual Westmont Hilltop High School players composed the Knights, and its band (wearing signature red and grey colors) entertained at halftime. Forest Hills cheerleaders, who had recently won a state title, inspired the Walnut Heights supporters.
Johnstown players wore black and yellow uniforms borrowed from Ferndale during critical scrimmage segments.
Quite a stroll down memory lane, huh?
“All the Right Moves” captured the desperation of 1980s teens seeking escape from uncertain, unpromising futures. However, the upbeat conclusion celebrates the triumph of perseverance and faith.
Johnstown instills magic energy in motion pictures. Hollywood keeps coming back for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.