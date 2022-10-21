Local news delights me these days.
Recently, the Trib published photos showcasing "spook-tacular" Halloween decor along Menoher Boulevard in Westmont.
I treasure my memories of 16 years on Colgate Avenue. The 'hood boasted an eclectic blend of senior citizens and blooming young families, diverse ethnic backgrounds and cultural variety.
Halloween celebrating flourished in the mid '80s to '90s. Elaborate yard displays came “en vogue.” We lacked the sophistication of today's hi-tech, intricate décor, but we enjoyed nearly 100% participation!
Witches, goblins, super-heroes, pirates (Johnny Depp started a trend) and princesses canvassed our block (Luzerne to Millcreek) and were warmly welcomed.
Although we observed “visitor vans” arriving and dropping batches of newcomers at the corner, we cheerfully handed out the Hershey bars. The vans waited for their riders at Millcreek. We were well aware that the kids did NOT drive themselves to our block.
I positioned my boombox in a second-floor window and blared Michael Jackson's "Thriller" plus assorted ominous organ chords for the trick-or-treaters' listening pleasure.
My senior citizen pet, Mandi (a husky-shepherd mix ... Mom was an eskimo; Dad was a cop) observed the action from her perch on the sofa. Congenitally deaf, she remained oblivious to the commotion, but wagged gleeful greetings to our guests.
Kids often remarked, “We love your dog! She's so laid back.”
I'd reply, “Isn't her costume great? She's actually a CAT!”
Through the '50s to mid '60s, mischief night reigned as a free-for-all. Packs of kids prowled unsupervised by parents –or anyone else – on any nights (often more than one) adjacent to the 31st. We'd sort the loot around 9 p.m.
Alas, the late '60s added genuine, real life FEAR to the holiday. Reports of dangerous wingnuts distributing “razor-loaded” apples and poisoned Snickers swept our horrified nation.
In 1967, Pennsylvania made headlines when Shade Gap's infamous “Bicycle Man” kidnapped Peggy Ann Bradnick from her school bus stop in broad daylight on May 11. The tiny hamlet swarmed with more than 1,000 feds, troopers, guardsman and civil volunteers who scoured the remote, rural area (the largest manhunt in U.S. history at the time).
The eight-day ordeal ended when Mr. Bicycle died during an “OK Corral-style gunfight.” Two bullets, one fired by a fed, the other by a teen civil volunteer, took down the psychopath, whose arrest record dated back to 1939.
In 1967, he had outstanding warrants for three previous sniper incidents.
Historians believe the Shade Gap showdown, similar crimes in other states, plus the popularity of TV's "Emergency!" and "CHiPs!" fueled a surge in youthful responses to manpower appeals at local fire stations.
Many of those young men rose to respected leadership positions, leaving proud legacies in their municipalities to this day.
Johnstown's first Halloween parade rolled down Main Street featuring shiny fire engines manned by enthusiastic new recruits.
A reactionary new trend emerged nationwide as parents accompanied kiddie candy collectors while police and firemen guarded everyone. God spun a crime into much-needed awareness of child safety.
• • •
Want more happy Johnstown news? Ianni's, a 'Burgh-based chain of small pizzerias, purchased Pickin' Chickin'. The landmark drive-in restaurant dates back to the late '40's, but a revamped structure (plus reasonable prices and legendary strawberry chunk ice cream) morphed it into a super-popular '60s/'70s teen gathering spot.
Older customers enjoyed delicious chicken, memorable pizza burgers, and 32-ounce milkshakes – mostly from 4 to 7 p.m.
Hmm ... “pizza burgers”? New name: Pickin' Pizza?
