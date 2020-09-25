The text shorthand “LOL” means “laugh out loud.” Folks who write posts, send emails, and work with computers type those letters probably a half-dozen times a day.
But, do we really laugh out loud? Do we simply grin and appreciate the humor of the cartoon or joke and text to signal the writer, “Thanks. You made me smile”?
What about real life? Has social distancing and mask-wearing taken a bite (sorry, couldn’t help myself) out of our daily exchanges with family, friends and co-workers?
Let me be clear: I’m a serious mask-wearer. Because I’m 71, and have accrued a slew of ailments and I don’t need another one. Plus, it would horrify me if I were to learn that I had transmitted an evil germ and sickened another human being.
How often, while teaching, did I encounter a student who hacked, drooled and snorted his way through class, then wiped his running nose on his sleeve?
Spelling test day was always special. I stashed Lysol, heavy duty disposable paper towels, rubber gloves and other cleaning incidentals so I could quickly attempt to sanitize the crime scene before the next victim sat down.
How did I get here?
I’ve been to the market three times since March 8 – gloved, masked and wary. But I can’t tell if other shoppers are smiling and they can’t tell if I am.
In stores, I’m a joker and usually have a smile or greeting for almost everyone. My wings have been clipped.
About a week ago, I laughed out loud.
Scanning Facebook, I spotted a photo of a man standing on a flat black tar-paper roof, painting with one of those broom paint brushes. Aircraft whizzed past him in the background, and an airport clearly occupied the far left corner of the snapshot.
I could make out the letters he’d painted: “WELCOME TO CLE ...”
“Nice,” I thought, “welcoming travelers. A little extreme, though.”
He’d captioned his pix. “Don’t live in Cleveland,” he posted. “Milwaukee.”
I know I laughed 15 minutes. But it struck me, I couldn’t remember the time before that.
I conducted a poll.
My precious friend from Windber, Sydney, reported laughing heartily the night before while watching an old movie.
Our building super said the TV news makes him laugh every day. “So much is unreliable, not confirmed ... fishy, y’know.”
“The Three Stooges” never fail to entertain Mark from high school and Dick from my old neighborhood. Their laughter blossomed from entertainment; not quite the same as human interaction.
Rocky and Bullwinkle still make me laugh 60 years later, and “WKRP in Cincinnati” makes me howl shamelessly.
Readers, I wanted to make you LOL.
I messaged the absolutely funniest guy I know. Bob attended high school with me and is the undisputed king of puns. He offered these:
• How do dogs stop the DVD player? They tap the paws button.
• What do you call a camel with no humps? Humphrey!
• There are no lifeguards in the gene pool.
• If you don’t pay your exorcist, do you get repossessed?
• Tropical Storm Beta has been downgraded to VHS.
Another galpal offered a joke: “We need a restaurant named ‘Karma.’ Eat there and you get what you deserve.”
A good pun is its own “reword.”
I think now you see my point. My LOL involves two or more people making one another laugh.
And I bought “sticker” lips so folks will know I’m smiling behind my safety gear.
