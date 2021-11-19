Said my BFF Sharon: “I can’t believe ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ didn’t make your cut. Even here at Myrtle Beach, I could hear Audrey screaming from the great beyond.”
“Audrey was No. 6,” I answered sheepishly.
In my Nov. 6 column, I revealed five movies I consider irresistible and watch again and again. I asked you folks to tell me your faves, and received a landslide of replies. This, unexpectedly, will be Part 2 of a three-part series.
Readers, we share a lot of favorites.
Miss D. described “The Big Chill” as “the soundtrack of our era.” Former classmate of mine, Randy, fancied it, too.
Kevin Costner fans spoke up. Don H. picked “Dances with Wolves,” and The Runner selected “Field of Dreams.”
Costner movies rate highly on my extended list as well. “Bull Durham” and “Tin Cup,” both sports flicks, showcase Kevin at his best. (Here’s some Kevin trivia for you: His body played the dead college classmate in “The Big Chill.”)
“Casablanca” stood out as a serious dramatic classic for Miss D. and Jeff M.
Other guys and gals chose films that I love, too. Vicki K. and I recommend that you watch “Imitation of Life.” Sandra Dee exaggerated goofiness as the actress’ daughter, but that funeral with Mahalia Jackson singing made up for it at the end.
The more recent movie “The Help” appealed to Becky SM and me. Galpal Pepper believes “To Kill a Mockingbird” delivered some important messages.
My new neighbor, Ellen, discovered sobering history in “Gone with the Wind.”
“Slingblade” roused Wayne M. and me with a graphic look at colorful characters facing frightening injustices. It took me half an hour to recognize John Ritter (“Who is that? I know I’ve seen him before.”) as the storekeeper. Wayne listed “Lonesome Dove.” I’ve never seen that one.
The Runner and I agree that the original “Star Wars” series thrilled and enchanted audiences. The next batch just never reached that benchmark.
Other ladies selected “chick flicks” that I believe deserve to be watched and re-watched, too. Mary V. taps her foot when “Dirty Dancing” appears on the screen.
Sidney from Windber and I were charmed by “Thelma and Louise,” but we would have preferred a different ending. “Pretty Woman” captivates Chris B.; me ... not so much! My friend Lana and I treasure the cinematic legacy left by the late Doris Day. “Calamity Jane” tickles Lana; “The Glass Bottom Boat” hooked me.
There’s more to come.
I so appreciate your generous responses and savor your clever comments. I’m also pleased that I found a topic that sent our minds on a refreshing vacation from reality.
Remember to turn your scales back five pounds on Wednesday, and count your blessings instead of calories on this Thanksgiving Day.
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
