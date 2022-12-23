I cherish Christmas and all its delights. Circumstances limit my holiday activities, but nothing curbs my enthusiasm for celebrating.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel or subdue public festivities during the last two years.
Christmas 2022 shouts our resolve to move on and recapture our deferred Yuletide cheer.
The daily news heralds local gatherings and spotlights elaborate outdoor lighting displays. Central Park bustles and glows. Carolers trill timeless tunes (alliteration addict ... work with me). Santa visits area ’hoods.
Recently sprouted city businesses tempt shoppers with unique and distinctive gifts.
And, may heaven perpetually bless Boscov’s! (PT, Glossers ... we miss you!)
My mobility situation limits my retail options. Let’s focus on that for a minute.
I sooo appreciate businesses offering handicap amenities, from labeled parking spots, loaner wheelchairs and (the ultimate perk ...) Rascals! – make my day! These battery- operated gizmos let me cruise grocery aisles effortlessly.
My choices usually occupy top shelves, but I depend on the kindness of strangers (“Hon, can you reach something for me?”).
Sorry, Tennessee Williams.
Recent scooter thefts at area markets appall me. Miscreants joyride them out of parking lots. I fear stores may eliminate them or restrict them to in-store use only.
“Carry-out-ers” accompany me coming and going. I’m super grateful for their help.
The less I tote, the better.
Consequently, I use mail- order from big-volume online stores for select canned goods, paper products and more.
This brings us to the major issue I want to discuss today.
A glaring blot, certainly not limited to – but seriously amplified by – Christmas, rears its ugly head annually: Waste!
Environmental woes concern me. Many facets of our daily lives stand out-of-control. I don’t believe our carbon footprints should be set in refuse.
Pro-action can impact trash volume. I’ve recycled aluminum cans, clear plastic and cardboard for many years.
Apparently crazed Amazon and Walmart packagers wrap everything (even small unbreakables) in yards of brown paper and layers of air bubble sheets. Next, the items are tucked into obscenely oversized cartons.
Ancient Egyptians didn’t enshroud mummies that meticulously.
Add holiday trash to the mix.
Picture a deluge of expired Black Friday sales fliers, torn Santa paper, squashed gift boxes, discarded greeting cards, grubby ribbon and even used New Years Eve confetti – all headed to a landfill near you.
Let’s turn the tide, if only briefly.
Wanna give me a Christmas present? For the next two weeks, recycle. Aluminum cans, newsprint, glass, clear plastic, cardboard ... pick three from the menu.
Holidays inevitably produce excess trash. You know you’ll have more than usual.
Sure, it’s bothersome, intrusive, but even two weeks less accumulation at the landfill counts as an accomplishment.
Maybe you’ll find recycling comforting and satisfying enough to continue all year. Who knows?
Grant my Christmas wish?
As for “yinz,” may your bells jingle, may your hearts swell with peace and may your toes be “mistled.”
Michele Mikesic Bender is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
